Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

