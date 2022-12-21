Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $25.16 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,381 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.92% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

