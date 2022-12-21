Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 50,368 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 472.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.