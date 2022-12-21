Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 69,577 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

