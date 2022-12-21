Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.