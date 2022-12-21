Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 6.0 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

