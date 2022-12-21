Axiom Advisory LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,534. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

