Axiom Advisory LLC Has $462,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axiom Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.56. 6,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

