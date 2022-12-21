Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $143.64 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $143.64 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01478657 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009069 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.01722237 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

