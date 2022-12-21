Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $143.02 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.13 or 0.01481699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009079 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019463 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.01718360 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,533,676.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

