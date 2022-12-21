Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

