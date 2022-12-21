Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

