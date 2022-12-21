Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 37.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

