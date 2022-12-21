Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 49,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 174,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Banyan Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78.

About Banyan Gold

(Get Rating)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.