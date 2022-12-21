Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 2.1%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.51. 4,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Battalion Oil in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Battalion Oil had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $99.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Battalion Oil Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 8.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.