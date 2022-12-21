Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,400.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard purchased 192,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 539,435 shares in the company, valued at C$43,154.80.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock remained flat at C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 890,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,373. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$36.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.88.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

