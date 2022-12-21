Bend DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,170.90 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $133,170.90 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

