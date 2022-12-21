Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.38 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.19). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19), with a volume of 92,377 shares.

Berkeley Energia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.