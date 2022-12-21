BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of BHP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 1,880,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,091. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.