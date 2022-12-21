BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 1,880,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,091. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.