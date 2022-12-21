Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 1.3%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €26.98 ($28.70) and last traded at €27.34 ($29.09). 48,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.70 ($29.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GBF shares. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.17.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.