Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

