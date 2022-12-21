Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BGI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
Birks Group Company Profile
