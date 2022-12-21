BitCash Reaches Market Cap of $16,140.09 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $16,140.09 and $10.62 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

