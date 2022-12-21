Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $100.24 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $103.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041989 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,262,188 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
