Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 106.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $1,753.59 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.08 or 0.05342852 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.28 or 0.29432319 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.