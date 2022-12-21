Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Tops $21.93 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $861.82 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $44.75 or 0.00266020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00596438 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042144 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,257,989 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.