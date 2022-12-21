BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007655 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,937 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

