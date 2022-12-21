BitShares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.23 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $15.23 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007660 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,683 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.