BitTorrent-New Price Down 5.6% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $605.78 million and $7.15 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004742 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,449,079.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.