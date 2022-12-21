BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.3 %

BLK traded up $16.14 on Wednesday, reaching $707.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $678.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.