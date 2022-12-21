BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $17.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $708.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $678.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

