BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

