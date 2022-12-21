BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.95.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.00. 15,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.