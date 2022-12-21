BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

