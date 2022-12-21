BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,712 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

