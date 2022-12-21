BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 60,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,112,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

