BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $214.33. 13,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,668. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

