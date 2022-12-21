Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.58%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last ninety days. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.