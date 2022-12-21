Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $22.72. Blucora shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 259,335 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blucora by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Blucora by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

