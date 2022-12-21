Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 accounts for approximately 3.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.07% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 27.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 209.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Down 4.1 %

TWM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

