Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

