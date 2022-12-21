BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 920,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,867,000 after purchasing an additional 518,175 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,904. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.