BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,438. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

