BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 13,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

