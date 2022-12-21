BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 858,039 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

