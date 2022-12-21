BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,522. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.