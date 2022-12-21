BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34,397 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 16,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

