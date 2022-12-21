BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38,547 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,547 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

