BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

