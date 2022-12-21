BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Down 1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

BNCCORP Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

