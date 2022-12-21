Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Braze in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

BRZE opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,067,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,067,500.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 211,783 shares of company stock worth $7,222,557 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

